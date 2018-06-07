'Holkham Island' Neighbors Working Together to Find Solutions for Damaged Road

Water line that was under Holkham Drive Extended, now being held up

Part of a neighborhood in Albemarle County is still isolated a week after flash flooding ripped through the area.

It may take weeks for a temporary fix to be established, and several months to create a permanent solution for the giant hole that opened up on Holkham Drive Extended. Flood waters caused a chunk of the road to collapse early Thursday, May 31. The home owners association says 18 houses with 58 people living in them have been cut off.

The water line that runs through the Holkham Drive neighborhood has been hoisted up by county engineers to ensure it stays intact.

Holkham Drive Extended is a private road, so a contractor will have to be hired to take care of the problem. Several homeowners have attempted to create a makeshift way out through the woods into the West Leigh neighborhood, as well as a foot bridge made from a ladder, but they are looking for a better solution.

"It's a really complicated and, unfortunately, time-consuming process to obtain a true, durable, temporary access," Margaret Eldridge said.

"As the summer will get longer and hotter, and you can only carry so many groceries in by hand. So we do need to figure out a short term solution until this road is repaired," said Lance Rogers.

Some of the impacted residents say a silver lining is seeing neighbors come together. They say a bit of hope and humor on 'Holkham Island' will be how the families deal with the damage until a true fix to the damaged road is found.

"I love the name Holkham Island. I wish I could pin a medal on whoever came up with that idea," said Rogers.

"Quite frankly, that's the only way we're going to get through this is to try and maintain a sense of humor and a sense of community where we're helping each other out," Eldridge said.

The home owners association has hired engineers to come up with proposal plans for the roadway to present over the next two weeks. They will then have to decide on what choice will be the best for a permanent solution and how to handle its cost.