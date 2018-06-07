UVA Committee Discusses Plans for New Softball Stadium

Plans for a final design will be made in September

The University of Virginia Buildings and Grounds Committee met on Thursday, June 7, to discuss several new ideas.

The committee was presented with a new plan for the softball stadium. It includes changing the way the stadium is oriented, and reducing the size of the player development center for funding reasons.

UVA says its goal is to make this stadium one of the best in the country.

"Part of that is the fan engagement and stadium design differentiators, so working with our team we understand those to be proximity for the fans to field of play and open concourse, the views from the grandstand and a variety of seating experiences," says Alice J. Raucher, a UVA architect.

The committee is expected to approve a final design plan for the stadium in September.