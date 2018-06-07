Charlottesville Police Searching for Suspects in Connection to Armed Robbery

Security footage from a robbery at the BP Station on Fontaine Ave.

Security footage from a robbery at the BP Station on Fontaine Ave.

Security footage from a robbery at the BP Station on Fontaine Ave.

Police are looking for three people involved in an armed robbery at a Charlottesville gas station.

The Charlottesville Police Department says three men with their faces partially covered walked into the BP gas station on Fontaine Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 6. One of those men displayed a handgun during the incident.

The clerk at the register is said to have been assaulted by one of the suspects during the robbery.

A detailed description of the suspects was not provided.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

06/07/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying three suspects who robbed the BP gas station located at 2404 Fontaine Avenue.

The robbery occurred on June 6, 2018 at approximately 2:43 a.m.

Three black male suspects entered the store on foot with their faces partially covered.

One male displayed a handgun during the robbery.

The clerk working the register was assaulted by one of the suspects during the robbery.

The suspects left on foot.

If you have any information as to the identity of any of these three suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.