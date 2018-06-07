Quantcast

VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Posted: Updated:
VSP investigating a crash on I-64 in Albemarle County VSP investigating a crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Albemarle County Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

The crash happened near exit 117 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 7.

Authorities say all three vehicles were traveling westbound when one car attempted to merge in front of another, causing the crash.

One driver is being treated for non-lift-threatening injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

  • VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle CountyMore>>

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story