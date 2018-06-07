VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

The crash happened near exit 117 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 7.

Authorities say all three vehicles were traveling westbound when one car attempted to merge in front of another, causing the crash.

One driver is being treated for non-lift-threatening injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.