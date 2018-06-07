VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated:
VSP investigating a crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
VSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-64 in Albemarle CountyMore>>
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story