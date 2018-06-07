Woman Settles Lawsuit After Partially Undressing on the Downtown Mall

Woman Settles Lawsuit After Partially Undressing on the Downtown MallPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Update: Corey Long Found Guilty of Disorderly Conduct
Supporters are voicing their disapproval over Corey Alexander Long being found guilty on a charge connected to events during the Unite the Right Rally.
-
A lawsuit stemming from a nonviolent incident in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 is now settled. Morgan Hopkins was arrested after taking her shirt off while she was on the Downtown Mall.
-
Southern Poverty Law Center Report: 110 Confederate Monuments Removed in U.S. Since 2015
It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.
-
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Charlottesville, Police in Connection to Aug 12th
A federal judge in Charlottesville has dismissed a lawsuit filed over the violence that erupted in connection to the Unite the Right rally on August 12.
-
Charlottesville Singer-Songwriter Producing Video in Memory of Heather Heyer
A Charlottesville singer-songwriter is producing a music video to remember the life of the woman killed in the car attack on the Downtown Mall on August 12.
-
VSP to Dedicate Helipad in Memory of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates
A ceremony to dedicate the helicopter pad on the Virginia State Police administrative campus in honor of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates will be held Wednesday.
-
Charlottesville Court Hears Motions in Daniel Borden Assault Case
A Charlottesville judge heard pretrial motions in the case against Daniel Patrick Borden, one of the men accused of attacking DeAndre Harris last summer.
-
Judge Hears Motions for Man Accused in DeAndre Harris Assault Case
An Arkansas Man accused of attacking DeAndre Harris following the Unite the Right Rally appeared in court March 28.
-