Woman Settles Lawsuit After Partially Undressing on the Downtown Mall

A lawsuit stemming from a nonviolent incident in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 is now settled.

Morgan Hopkins had decided to take off her shirt while she was on the Downtown Mall with her friends the same day as the Unite the Right rally.

Hopkins says police asked her to put the shirt back on, and when she didn't, she was arrested for indecent exposure.

The lawsuit challenged Hopkins’ arrest, arguing that she did not violate the law. Her attorney, Jeffrey E. Fogel, believes nudity in this case was not indecent exposure.

Documents indicate the officer believed Hopkin’s conduct “violated the indecent exposure, and that he had probable cause to arrest. However, further review of Virginia law indicates that the conduct he witnessed did not violate the statue.”

Fogel says the amount of the settlement is confidential.