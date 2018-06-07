Albemarle County Makes Changes to its Polling Locations

The primary election is coming up on Tuesday, 12, and some Albemarle County voters will be making their decisions in new locations.

The changes were announced earlier this year in an effort to ease congestion at some of the biggest polling places.

If your polling place has changed, you should have received a card in the mail with your new location. Albemarle County says that the reason for these changes is due to the overcrowding at places like Cale, Free Bridge, Brownsville, and Crozet.

County General Registrar Jake Washburne says this is an effort to make the voting process easier for everyone.

"No matter how efficiently you run the precinct, no matter how many people you staff it with, it just tends to slow things down,” says Washburne. “So we thought that in order to hopefully reduce the possibly of long lines in elections, that if we split these precincts we hopefully make it a better process for everybody and just have the process run smoother."

The primary is for all the U.S. House of Representatives seats in Virginia, as well as the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tim Kaine.

If you have any questions about voting in the upcoming election, call the Albemarle County Voter Registration Office or check its website.

Release from Albemarle County:

At their March 14, 2018 meeting, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors made polling place changes at the request of the Albemarle County Electoral Board. These changes go into effect at the upcoming June 12, 2018 primary election and are intended to ease congestion at Cale, Free Bridge, Brownsville and Crozet -- four of the County’s most populous voting precincts.

The combination of the Jack Jouett and Belfield precincts addresses the unavailability of the former Belfield voting location (St. Anne’s-Belfield School).

All affected voters have been mailed new voter cards showing their new voting location. Voters are urged to pay particular attention to the information contained on the new voter cards to ensure they are voting in their appropriate precinct. Specific changes are as follows:

Albemarle County voters who formerly voted in the Belfield Precinct, at St. Anne’s- Belfield School, will now vote at the Jack Jouett Precinct, located at Jack Jouett Middle School, 210 Lambs Lane, Charlottesville.

Some Albemarle County voters who formerly voted in the Cale Precinct, at Cale Elementary School, will now vote in the auxiliary gym at Monticello High School, 1400 Independence Way, Charlottesville. This is the new Biscuit Run Precinct.

Some Albemarle County voters who formerly voted in the Free Bridge Precinct, at the Elks Lodge, will now vote at the Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 1525 Stony Point Road, Charlottesville. This is the new Pantops Precinct.

Some Albemarle County voters who formerly voted in the Brownsville Precinct, at the Brownsville Elementary school, and Some Albemarle County voters who formerly voted in the Crozet Precinct, at the Crozet Elementary School, will now vote at Western Albemarle High School, at 5941 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Crozet. This is the new Mechums River Precinct.

Please contact the Voter Registration Office, at 434-972-4173, if you have any questions.