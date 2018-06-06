Quantcast

Area High Schools Send Off Graduates at JPJ Arena

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
High school graduations are taking place at JPJ Arena High school graduations are taking place at JPJ Arena
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

High schoolers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are turning their tassels and preparing for the next stage in their lives.

Graduates from Monticello, Albemarle, and Charlottesville high schools are celebrating their accomplishment this week at the University of Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena.

On Tuesday, June 5, Albemarle High School took center stage to turn its graduates loose to the world. On Wednesday, Monticello High Schoolers walked across the stage, and Charlottesville High School graduating seniors will have their moment on Thursday.

The arena's clear bag policy will be in effect for all the events.

  • Area High Schools Send Off Graduates at JPJ ArenaMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story