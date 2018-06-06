Area High Schools Send Off Graduates at JPJ Arena

High schoolers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are turning their tassels and preparing for the next stage in their lives.

Graduates from Monticello, Albemarle, and Charlottesville high schools are celebrating their accomplishment this week at the University of Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena.

On Tuesday, June 5, Albemarle High School took center stage to turn its graduates loose to the world. On Wednesday, Monticello High Schoolers walked across the stage, and Charlottesville High School graduating seniors will have their moment on Thursday.

The arena's clear bag policy will be in effect for all the events.