Chris Greene Lake to Resume Normal Swimming Operations

Press Release from Albemarle County:

After reviewing the effects of the flooding that occurred on Thursday, May 31, 2018, Albemarle County Parks and Recreation will reopen Chris Greene Lake for swimming, as originally scheduled, on Friday, June 8, 2018. The water has receded to normal levels and has passed quality inspections.

Chris Greene Lake Park is one of three County parks with beaches, including Walnut Creek and Mint Springs. More information on swimming hours and season passes can be found on the Albemarle County website here.