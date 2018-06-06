UVa's Cam Simmons Drafted by Texas Rangers in 15th Round

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior outfielder Cameron Simmons (Royersford, Pa.) was selected in the 15th round (449th overall) by the Texas Rangers on the final day of the 2018 MLB Draft. Virginia had a total of six players taken over the last three days for the second-straight season.

It marked the fourth time in program history that Virginia had six draftees in the first 15 rounds. The Cavaliers previously had six players taken in the top 15 in 2008, 2010 and 2014. Under head coach Brian O’Connor, Virginia has produced 81 draft picks.

Simmons missed the entire 2018 season with a shoulder injury but had appeared in 108 games in his first two seasons in Charlottesville. As a sophomore in 2017 he earned Second Team All-ACC honors after batting .352 with nine home runs and 57 RBI. His .352 average was the fourth-highest in the league. He elevated his game in ACC play, batting .374 (3rd highest in the conference) with seven doubles, three home runs and 27 RBI in 29 games.

2018 Virginia MLB Draft

Daniel Lynch – Compensation First Round (34th overall)

Jake McCarthy – Competitive Balance A (39th overall)

Andy Weber – 5th Round (158th overall)

Derek Casey – 9th Round (278th overall)

Bennett Sousa – 10th Round (288th overall)

Cameron Simmons – 15th round (449th overall)