Charlottesville Coalition Works on Plan to Address Homelessness

Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and the Downtown Business Association meeting to discuss homelessness in Charlottesville.

The Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless is working on its plan to address homelessness in Charlottesville. The group met with the Downtown Business Association Wednesday to go over concerns.

The discussion included the impact of homelessness on businesses and investments on the Downtown Mall. Some felt the city should crack down on criminal behavior among the homeless population. They added that the community needs to make issues surrounding the homeless a priority.

"I think it shows - which is a really important piece to the puzzle - is that homelessness affects the whole community,” said Anthony Haro, the executive director of Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless. “No one is doing well when there's people living on the streets.”

Wednesday’s meeting is just one in a series of meetings to finalize the plans.