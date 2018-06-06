Study Shows Virginia Children have Dangerous Online Habits

Virginia ranks third on a list of most dangerous states for children online

According to a study conducted by Internet Service Partners, Virginia ranks third on the list of most dangerous states for children online.

Going into the summer, when children have more time on their hands, Albemarle County police say parents can help keep their children stay safe in a number of ways.

First, parents can take their kids’ cell phones away at night. Parents can also make sure children use a secure internet browser and, most importantly, report all suspicious activity to police.

"For us, pretty much all that we can do is educate and encourage people to report these cybercrimes,” says Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department. “A lot of times they go unreported, and so if you report it then we know we have a good handle of what's going on out there in our county.”

County police say that another tip is to make sure kids don't give out usernames or passwords.