Security Cameras Installed at 2 Childcare Facilities in Greene County

As school security concerns become a hot-button issue around the country, two d childcare centers in Greene County are updating their systems thanks help from the sheriff's office.

Money for the new security cameras at Greene County Childcare Center and Piper Ivy Preschool came from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s asset forfeiture funds.

The cameras allow staff to monitor entryways, parking lots and playgrounds.

"This is just a way of giving them extra eyes outside, to keep an eye on their kids, and what's going on around the building," said Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith.

"Anyone that is not supposed to be on the childcare-facility grounds, or there may be a custody issue, and it would just give us time to prepare for that," said Greene County Childcare Center Director Teresa Breeden.

"It just makes that extra sense of if something was to happen, they are able to get the license plate, they're able to get the person, you'll be able to see the person that is entering or exiting the building," Piper Ivy Preschool Owner Piper Gilbert said.

Piper Ivy Preschool has eight cameras, while Greene County Childcare has six. The total cost of the camera systems was about $1,000.

Sheriff Smith says other preschool centers in the county who have a need for cameras should call his office and let them know.