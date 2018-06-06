Legal Battle Between Martese Johnson, Alcoholic Beverage Control Could End in Settlement

The legal battle between a former University of Virginia student and the commonwealth's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control could be winding down after nearly three years.

The bloody incident outside a bar on the Corner in Charlottesville could end in a settlement.

The $3 million suit brought by Martese Johnson, who was violently arrested by a Virginia ABC officer in 2015, could be reaching a settlement on Wednesday, June 5.

Online court records show a settlement hearing has been set for next month.

Back in March 2015, Johnson was forced on the ground and his face was bloodied by an ABC officer after being turned away from a bar on the UVA Corner.

He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice, but those charges were later dropped. He then filed a $3 million suit against the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shortly after alleging false arrest, assault and battery, excessive force, and gross negligence.

Court records show the case is set for a two-week jury trial beginning October 9, but both sides have now agreed to a attend a settlement hearing on July 10.