UVA Professor Discusses Ways Facebook Impacts Democracy

Facebook can play a big part in our daily lives, but experts say it could also be affecting our democracy.

One University of Virginia professor spoke at the Miller Center for Public Affairs on Wednesday, June 6, to discuss political issues associated with the social media app.

He says users should hold the company to higher standards.

“I think it’s really important that, in addition to using Facebook in a more controlled and disciplined way, that we organize politically,” says Siva Vaidhyanathan, a UVA media studies professor. “That we say to our political leaders, we do not want any company having this much control over our personal data. We do not want any company controlling this much of how we learn about the world and we expect this company to behave better."

Those who attended the event also got the chance to ask the professor about how he thinks Facebook's future is shaping up.