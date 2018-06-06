UVa Pitcher Andrew Abbott Named Freshman All-American

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott (Halifax, Va.) was listed on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-America Team. He is the first Cavalier freshman since 2015 to garner All-America honors.

Virginia has placed 16 different players on Freshman All-American teams since 2005, the second year of Brian O’Connor’s tenure in Charlottesville.

Abbott made an immediate impact on the Virginia pitching staff, appearing in a team-high 24 games. In three of his club-best, six saves he logged three innings or more. He was also on the mound for four of the team’s seven shutouts on the year.

Abbott boasted a 3.18 ERA and struck out 78 batters in 51 innings pitched. He recorded his first collegiate win on March 3, pitching two innings of one-hit relief while striking out five. He fanned a season-high six batters twice, including six of the seven he faced against Clemson on April 27. He struck out five or more batters in nine of his 24 relief appearances.

Prior to the ACC Championship in Durham, Abbott was one of 12 players listed on the ACC All-Freshman Team.