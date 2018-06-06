Emergency Communications Center Hoping for Funding to Cover Costs of Damaging Floods

The total cost of damages from the flood is still being evaluated

The Emergency Communications Center says Albemarle County is now in a recovery phase following the deadly flooding that hit the area at the end of May.

Since Friday, June 1, 600 home assessments have been conducted that look for things ranging from property damage to downed trees.

The center says the county will apply for state funding to help with costs.

"No assistance, any government assistance, is guaranteed,” says Allison Farole of the Emergency Communications Center. “It's a long process. It's a lot of paperwork, but we will do our best to see if we can help folks."

It takes between six months to a year for cities and counties to find out if they qualify for that funding.

