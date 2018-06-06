Emergency Communications Center Hoping for Funding to Cover Costs of Damaging Floods

Emergency Communications Center Hoping for Funding to Cover Costs of Damaging FloodsPosted: Updated:
The total cost of damages from the flood is still being evaluated
Emergency Communications Center Hoping for Funding to Cover Costs of Damaging FloodsMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story