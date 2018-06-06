YMCA Child Care Receives $35,000 Grant from Wells Fargo

Press Release from Piedmont Family YMCA:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, June 6, 2018 - Piedmont Family YMCA is dedicated to supporting early childhood education for children in need of affordable options through the YMCA Child Care program at the Jefferson School City Center. Wells Fargo announced today it will be awarding the center a $35,000 grant to support early childhood education and school readiness through staff training, program development and scholarship opportunities.

The center is located in the heart of Charlottesville in the historic Jefferson School City Center, and prioritizes quality child care that is affordable for all families. In partnership with several community-based organizations such as Department of Social Services, United Way, and ReadyKids the facility serves 100+ children each year from birth to pre-K. All families in need of financial assistance can contribute based on ability to pay, with no child turned away.

Kejashia is a mom with four children in the program ages 3, 2, 2 and newborn. Each day she walks all four kids from Friendship Court to the Jefferson School, pushing a twin stroller with and infant car seat hanging from the handle, while holding her daughter’s hand. Through subsidy assistance, Kejashia relies on the Y Child Care Center to provide care for her children. “Without the Y Child Care Center, I would not be able to provide for my four children” Kejashia said, “the Y allows me peace of mind that my children are being cared for and learning important skills for when they start kindergarten.”

A core focus area of the Y is youth development and offering programs that build healthy and strong children. Jessica Maslaney, Piedmont Family YMCA CEO, has developed a strategic focus for the Y in our community that prioritizes the well-being of all children to access a nurturing, supportive learning environment. Jessica has worked diligently to ensure the Jefferson School Program could continue to serve the youngest members of our community, who are most in need of a solid start to thrive and build stronger communities.

“I believe in the children; the Y provides an environment where learning is paramount in a supportive and nurturing community. We understand the importance of early learning intervention and the long term positive effects it has on the children in preparing them for kindergarten,” said Crystal Bland, YMCA Child Care Director.

“Wells Fargo is proud to support the amazing work being done at the Piedmont Family YMCA’s Jefferson School Childcare Center,” said Ravi Chandra, Wells Fargo Region Bank President. “We understand that access to early childhood education will help level the playing field and provides these children an opportunity to excel academically and beyond. This is why Wells Fargo is committed to providing resources to help organizations like the Piedmont Family YMCA positively impact our communities.”

Ravi Chandra will present a check to the YMCA on Friday, June 8 at 8:15am at the YMCA Child Care Center at the Jefferson School (233 4th Street NW, Suite Y, Charlottesville, VA 22903).

About the Piedmont Family YMCA

The Y strives to build a connected community by promoting a nurturing, healthy, and safe environment that inspires all to grow and reach their full potential. Established in 1994, the Piedmont Family YMCA currently provides programs and childcare to over 6,000 youth with a volunteer network of 250 people. The organization utilizes a $5 million annual operating budget and provided over $550,000 in scholarships in 2017. Contact Jessica Maslaney, Chief Executive Officer, at 571-233-2397 or jmaslaney@piedmontymca.org for more details on this announcement. Visit www.piedmontymca.org for more information.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.