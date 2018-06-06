Crozet Man Blames Meth for Month-Long Crime Spree

A Crozet-area man convicted of 21-felonies in Albemarle County will spend decades locked up in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Michael Carver appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, June 6. He had entered guilty pleas on February 28.

Carver stole a pickup truck and broke into a number of homes from June 5 to July 21, 2017.

At one point during his crime spree, Carver held a mother and her young child at knife-point. That woman testified Wednesday that Carver threatened to kill them while he ransacked their home.

The victim and her child were put in a room by Carver and waited for around 20 minutes while hearing him in the home.

Carver also escaped from police custody on July 21, resulting in an overnight manhunt.

The defendant took the witness stand during Wednesday’s sentencing. He told the court he was, "truly, deeply ashamed," and that he was, "very, very sorry."

The defendant said he was addicted to meth at the time of the crimes, using two to three grams per day during a seven-month period.

"I don't want to get high anymore," Carver said.

He also told the court: "I am not a monster."

Carver will serve 28 years of active prison time. He was sentenced on the charges of abduction, carjacking, armed robbery, escape, breaking and entering (eight counts), grand larceny (seven counts), and larceny of a firearm (two counts).

"We are pleased with the sentence imposed by the court in this case. It does reflect the seriousness of the charges, and the 28-year sentence does reflect an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines," said Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci.

Release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney County of Albemarle:

Earlier today, Matthew M. Carver was sentenced to 28 years in prison for offenses committed in Albemarle County between June 5 and July 21, 2017.

In February, Carver pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts, including two counts of abduction, one count of carjacking, and one count of armed robbery. Carver also pleaded guilty to felony escape from law enforcement custody after shattering a window and escaping from a Louisa County vehicle estimated to have been traveling around 45 miles an hour on July 21, 2017. Carver also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of breaking and entering and grand larceny, including grand theft of an automobile and two counts of grand larceny of a firearm.

Carver’s July 21, 2017 escape resulted in an intensive Albemarle County Police and interagency manhunt and virtual lockdown of the surrounding community.

Carver was taken into custody by Albemarle County Police the next morning.

Visiting Albemarle Circuit Court Judge Humes Franklin Jr.’s 28-year active prison sentence represents a six-year departure above the high end of the sentencing guidelines. The Commonwealth sought an upward variance from the guidelines at sentencing. The court also sentenced Carver to 40 years good behavior and five years supervision upon his release.

After the sentencing, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci stated:

“The 28 year sentence imposed in this case reflects the seriousness of the offenses committed by the defendant. The ACPD did an extraordinary job responding to this crime spree and bringing Mr. Carver to justice. Mr. Carver won’t present a threat to the citizens of Albemarle County for a very long time.”

