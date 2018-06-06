Charlottesville Receives Bicycle Friendly Community Award

06/05/2018 Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The League of American Bicyclists has recognized the City of Charlottesville with a silver level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award, joining 450 visionary communities from across the country.

With the announcement of 41 new and renewing BFCs, Charlottesville joins a leading group of communities in every state that are transforming the American landscape.

“We are excited that Bike Month is culminating with this Silver level designation," said Amanda Poncy, City of Charlottesville Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator. "The opening of the shared use path along Hillsdale Drive last year, the McIntire Park multi-use trail connection over the RR currently under construction, and numerous transportation projects funded and under design (Belmont Bridge, West Main Street, Emmet Street, E. High and Fontaine), we are excited about the progress being made in the community and look forward to improving our BFC ranking in the near future."

DOWNLOAD CHARLOTTESVILLE'S REPORT CARD! [PDF]

“We applaud these communities for making bicycling a safe and convenient option for transportation and recreation,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director at the League of American Bicyclists. “We are encouraged by the growing number of leaders who see bicycling as a way to build more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected communities and be a part of the solution to many complex challenges faced at both the community and national levels. We look forward to continuing to work with these communities as we move closer to our mission of creating a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.”

The BFC program is revolutionizing the way communities evaluate their quality of life, sustainability, and accessibility, while allowing them to benchmark progress toward improving their bicycle-friendliness. With this latest round of new and renewing awardees, there are currently 450 BFCs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The silver level BFC award recognizes Charlottesville’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investment in bicycling promotion, education programs, infrastructure and pro-bicycling policies.