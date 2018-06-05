Quantcast

Shenandoah Valley Nonprofits Awarded Grants to Fund Projects

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
The ceremony on Tuesday, June 5 The ceremony on Tuesday, June 5
Valley Supportive Living was one nonprofit that received funds Valley Supportive Living was one nonprofit that received funds
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

It was a big night for nonprofits in the Shenandoah Valley at the Community Grants Ceremony on Tuesday, June 5.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge distributed $365,000 in grant money to 89 area nonprofits.

Valley Supportive Housing was one of the lucky recipients. The nonprofit provides affordable housing for people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness, and substance abuse.

"We wouldn't be able to provide the services we provide if it weren't for the grants, frankly, that we're getting,” says Clarke Banta of Valley Supportive Housing. “By charging as little as we're charging for the apartments, it's hard to make all the ends meet."

Valley Supportive Housing started with just 10 apartments over a decade ago. It expects to have 32 by the end of the year.

  • Shenandoah Valley Nonprofits Awarded Grants to Fund ProjectsMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story