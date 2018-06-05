Shenandoah Valley Nonprofits Awarded Grants to Fund Projects

It was a big night for nonprofits in the Shenandoah Valley at the Community Grants Ceremony on Tuesday, June 5.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge distributed $365,000 in grant money to 89 area nonprofits.

Valley Supportive Housing was one of the lucky recipients. The nonprofit provides affordable housing for people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness, and substance abuse.

"We wouldn't be able to provide the services we provide if it weren't for the grants, frankly, that we're getting,” says Clarke Banta of Valley Supportive Housing. “By charging as little as we're charging for the apartments, it's hard to make all the ends meet."

Valley Supportive Housing started with just 10 apartments over a decade ago. It expects to have 32 by the end of the year.