International Rescue Committee Celebrates 20 Years of Welcoming Refugees

An annual benefit on Tuesday, June 5, is celebrating 20 years of the International Rescue Committee welcoming refugees into Charlottesville.

“We Rescue Lives: Your Home is Here" was held Monday night at Kardinal Hall.

Guest speakers included Susan Donovan, who’s the founding director of the IRC, and Gold Star father Khizr Khan.

“For them to find such an organization, such wonderful people,” says Khan. “I have heard nothing but word of kindness, word of appreciation. That is how you sew the seed of patriotism and that is the impact of the work IRC does."

The benefit also featured an auction of local goods and art pieces, with all the proceeds going to help those served by the International Rescue Committee.