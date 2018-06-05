Tuesday's High School Sports State Playoff Scores & Highlights

Tuesday's High School Sports State Playoff Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Fluvanna County baseball advances to the state semifinals for the first time ever
Kyle Algieri dances after the Flucos beat Northside 5-1
Dashon Carter celebrated his birthday with three RBI for Fluvanna
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Reported by Mike Shiers
