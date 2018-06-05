Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports State Playoff Scores & Highlights

BASEBALL
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Fluvanna 5, Northside 1
Abingdon 6, Western Albemarle 3

Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Goochland 1, Stuarts Draft 0

Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Riverheads 11, West Point 6

GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 1, Lord Botetourt 0
Hidden Valley 1, Monticello 0

BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Loudoun Valley 3, Charlottesville 1

Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 2, Lord Botetourt 1

Class 2 State Quarterfinals.
R.E. Lee 10, Arcadia 0
Virginia High 2, Nelson County 1

Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Riverheads 3, Middlesex 1

SOFTBALL
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Riverheads 2, Windsor 1

Class 2 State Quarterfinals
King William 3, Madison County 2

Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Tabb 9, William Monroe 5

GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 4 State Semifinals
Salem 11, Monticello 7

BOYS TENNIS
Class 3 Semifinals
Western Albemarle 5, Hidden Valley 0

GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 Semifinals
Cave Spring 5, Western Albemarle 4