VDOT Crews Work to Restore Roads in Greene County

VDOT says 22 roads are still closed in the Culpeper area

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working hard across central Virginia to reopen dozens of roads.

Some of the hardest-hit are in Greene County, where many roads were washed away by the rain storms that hit at the end of May.

Things are starting to look a little better throughout Greene County as VDOT crew work to make roads passable. They say “passable” is an important distinction because these roads aren't paved.

After the storms and flood waters hit the area, about 50 roads were closed through VDOT’s Culpeper district, which includes Greene County.

Crews worked extended hours over the weekend of June 2-3 to address road repairs. One of the priority areas has been Mutton Hollow Road, where people were completely shut off from the outside world.

“Our goal there was to make sure residents had a way out,” says Lou Hatter, VDOT’s spokesperson. “So you might not be able to go one way, but we wanted you to be able to go the other way and get out of the hollow, and we have accomplished that at this point.”

VDOT says all of the structures - including bridges - that cross Swift Run along Mutton Hollow Road were damaged and had to be repaired to give people a way out.

As of Tuesday, June 5, the Virginia Department of Transportation says 22 roads are still closed in the Culpeper district, including seven in Greene County.

Crews hope to have the remaining roads passable by the end of the day on Wednesday.