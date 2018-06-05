JMRL Looks to Public for Guidance on Future Plans

The JMRL committee discussed what it hopes to accomplish in the future

Central Virginia's public library system wants your feedback as it gets set to wrap up its current five-year plan.

On Tuesday, June 5, a committee with the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system discussed what needs to be focused on in the future.

The committee wants to see an expansion on the Nelson Memorial Library, as well as renovations to the downtown Charlottesville location.

David Plunkett, the library director, says this plan is about catering to the libraries’ users.

“We're looking to always provide access to information,” says Plunkett. “Information is changing so fast that even a five-year plan is a long time. It’s really a strategic plan that we review every year. We're looking for new ways to connect with the public and serve the underserved, and to meet the needs of our communities.”

The library system is looking for more public feedback on the plan and will host a survey later in the fall.