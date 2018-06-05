3 Charged in 2 Separate Animal Cruelty Cases Go Before Louisa Co. Judge

One of the people accused of animal abuse is now behind bars ahead of a hearing in Louisa General District Court.

Samantha Donhauser was in court for a court hearing Tuesday, June 5, when she was arrested.

“I went to the officer by the door and I told him that there was a warrant for her arrest, and that she was in the parking lot," said Jean Donhauser, Samantha’s mother.

Both mother and daughter are facing multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Jean Donhauser claims her daughter left four horses and one donkey on her property back in February. She says, she had five horses of her own already and didn't have the means to feed 10 animals.

"She [Samantha], basically abandoned her horses at my farm," Jean Donhauser said.

The mother said she reached out to Louisa County Animal Control for help, and they were trying to work with Samantha since she was the owner.

The five animals taken from Donhauser’s property are currently being cared for at Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary.

"We're just the caregivers. We try very hard not to judge the owners. We know everybody has life… tough life situations. We can't speak for anybody, but the care of the horses," said Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary Owner Rhondavena LaPorte.

The sanctuary is also caring for four horses from a similar situation: Authorities had seized those horses from a property being rented by Nancy Pauley around the same time as when they took the five animals from Donhauser.

Investigators say the horses at Pauley’s farm were starved, ungroomed, and unkempt.

Pauley, who is charged with five counts of animal cruelty, appeared in court for a hearing the same day as the Donhausers.

The judge deiced to reschedule Pauley’s hearing for June 19, which is also when Samantha Donhauser is set to be in court.

Pauley’s husband, Scott Darnell, is expected to appear in court next week.

Jean Donhauser is not due back in Louisa General District Court until October 4.