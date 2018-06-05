UVA Professor to Hold Presentation on Understanding Our Implicit Biases

A University of Virginia psychology professor is gearing up for his upcoming talk on "understanding implicit bias.”

On Tuesday, June 5, Brian Nosek met with members of the media inside City Council chambers for a preview of what to expect at next week’s talk.

Nosek says no one is immune to biases.

The community event, which is being done in partnership with Charlottesville's Office of Human Rights, will help people see the biases we carry with us each day.

"We think that, ‘well I'm intending to be good, I'm intending to be fair, I'm intending to be just, but sometimes my judgments don't align with those intentions,’” says Nosek. “So knowing how our minds may be biased without us realizing it is the first step to actually taking control of our own minds."

The free event will be held Monday, June 11, starting at 6 p.m.

Nosek is inviting the entire community to come out to the Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.