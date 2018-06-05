Teams Find Body of 2nd Missing Person from Old Ballard Rd. Flooding

The bridge in the area in where the couple was last seen

Crews searching in the area of Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County

Police blocking a portion of Old Ballard Road, near where a body was found by search teams

Teams have located the body of the second person who was washed away by flood waters off Old Ballard Road last week.

Search crews with Albemarle County Fire & Rescue (ACFR), along with specialists from other localities, had been looking along several miles of wooded area near Ivy Creek since Thursday, May 31.

As the waters receded, the drier ground aided the search crews and more people joined in on the efforts. But even now, a week after the incident occurred, Ivy Creek continues to flow strong.

"We probably would have never guessed that you would have 12 inches of rainfall in that Ivy area," says ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston. "You see what kind of devastation it caused."

The victim, who is yet to be positively identified, was located around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5.

In a press conference at Olivet Presbyterian Church following the discovery, Eggleston said multiple crews and search dogs are ultimately what led to the discovery.

“They’re trained to search for humans, that’s their job," says Eggleston. "They have a skill set that is augmented with the search team that’s extremely valuable in a case like this. They can cover a wide area like this that we just can’t cover by sight."

Flood waters had caused the creek to swell and spill out over the road, washing away two vehicles around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

An elderly couple in a Toyota Prius was carried downstream, while a person in a second vehicle was able to swim to safety. The ACFR team says the second body was found just about a third of a mile away from a bridge, which was the last place anyone saw the pair alive.

A body believed to be from the Prius was found last Thursday, May 31, and teams located the car the same day. The car belonging to the rescued person was located around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire chief said that all of the debris and muddy conditions made the search very difficult, and that the search animals were a valuable asset.

The Medical Examiner's Office is now working to positively identify both victims.

Eggleston says the family has been notified, and expressed his thoughts and prayers.

"This phase of the chapter is closing, but we still have a long recovery ahead of us," says Eggleston.

Crews say there is still an issue in the Holkham Drive community in Albemarle County, where 18 houses remain cut off from the main road. They say they are working on a safety plan to address some of the public safety needs in the Holkham community.

People who live there are continuing to send in damage assessments.

