Police: Emma Grace Kennedy Found Safe, Father Arrested

06/05/2018 Release from the Danville Police Department:

Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe, and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested.

Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service arrested Kennedy in Randleman, N.C. He is in custody in North Carolina.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The mother of the child has been notified.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Grace Kennedy, but it has since been canceled.

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from the Kwik Mart located at 4912 Riverside Drive (Route 58) in Danville.

The abduction occurred after Carl Ray Kennedy assaulted the victim’s mother.