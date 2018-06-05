ACPS Selects Experienced Administrator for Role as Dir. of Professional Learning

Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:

(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – Jennifer Sublette, who has served in a series of increasingly responsible administrative leadership positions for Albemarle County Public Schools, has been appointed as the division’s Director of Professional Learning.

Currently an assistant principal at Western Albemarle High School, Sublette will take on the planning, budgeting and operation of one of the most influential division-wide programs, one that affects the quality of instruction in schools across the county.

“Professional development is the competitive edge in education,” said Dr. Clare Keiser, the Director of Educator Quality who will become the division’s Assistant Superintendent for Organizational Leadership and Human Resource Leadership on July 1. “It’s the process by which teachers connect to the most effective and innovative instructional strategies and practices. Jennifer brings a wide range of experience with what works in the classroom and what works in making good teachers great ones,” Dr. Keiser said.

In addition to serving as an assistant principal at Western, Sublette has taught at the university, academy and magnet school levels; been a member of a statewide advisory committee and a state commission; been a lead coach with the division’s nationally-acclaimed coaching program; supervised teachers; and coordinated several division-wide programs that developed curriculum and mentored new teachers.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Ms. Sublette in many capacities over the past several years. Her care, compassion and desire to support all students has been a huge asset to our school community. I know she will carry these values with her in her new role in the division,” said Western’s principal Darah Bonham.

In her new leadership role, Sublette’s responsibilities will include developing training and support programs for all employees; conducting needs assessments; matching organizational goals and objectives to specific professional learning initiatives; prioritizing projects; and managing the division’s $1.5 million professional development budget.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our incredibly talented faculty, staff and leadership team in serving the interests of all students,” Sublette said.

“The changing demographics of our student enrollment offer the strength that comes from diversity. The increasing emphasis on authentic, project-based work by students more closely aligns the experience of school with the world of work and civic engagement. Finally, the potential of technology and the innovative use of instructional time and learning spaces elevate the type of success our students can achieve. Supporting teachers and their learning will be critical to transforming student learning experiences. I am thrilled to be a part of providing that support,” she added.

Sublette began her career in education with Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland as a social studies instructor and as a faculty associate at Johns Hopkins University. She joined Albemarle County Public Schools in 2002 as an Advanced Placement history teacher at Western Albemarle High School and became a lead coach in 2010. In the latter position, she supervised instructional coaches who worked with social studies teachers to enhance their teaching abilities and to coordinate curriculum, instruction and assessment at the division level. She was appointed to her current post in 2015.

A University of Virginia (UVA) graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history and art history, she earned her Master’s in Teaching in secondary social studies from American University and a degree as an Education Specialist in Administration and Supervision from UVA.

Sublette, who will report to Dr. Keiser, takes over her new responsibilities on July 1.