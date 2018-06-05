Tom Sox Rout Rebels 13-3 in Home Opener

Jalen Harrison hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning

The Charlottesville Tom Sox took down New Market 13-3 in their home opener Monday night.

It was a night of celebration leading up to the ball game as Charlottesville honored last year's 2017 VBL Championship team on what was the three-year anniversary of the franchises first-ever game.

The 13 runs is the most-ever scored at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

University of Richmond sophomore Tim Miller started on the mound.

Miller worked four innings and had four strike outs.

He had plenty of run support.

George Washington junior Dom D’Alessandro drove in three RBI, including a two-run homer in the first inning.

UVA outfielder Jalen Harrison went 2-of-4 with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

The win evens Charlottesville's record to 1-1 as the Tom Sox return home Tuesday night to host Purcellville.