UVa's Lynch and McCarthy Selected in MLB Draft First Round

UVa pitcher Daniel Lynch and outfielder Jake McCarthy were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night.

The Cavaliers have had at least one player picked in the first round of the draft in each of the last five years.

Lynch was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 34th overall selection.

The junior lefthander went 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA for UVa this season, and he had 105 strikeouts in 88.2 innings pitched.

McCarthy was selected 39th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The junior missed 34 games for the 'Hoos due to a broken wrist this season, but still lead the team with nine stolen bases in nine attempts.

McCarthy batted .337 with 77 runs scored in his three-year career, and he was 36-for-38 in stolen base attempts.

His older brother, former UVa outfielder Joe McCarthy, was a fifth round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.