City Council Approves Funds for Internet Installation, Discusses Rates for Waste Treatment

At its meeting on Monday, June 4, City Council discussed finances for certain city programs.

First, the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive a sum for a public housing internet project. City Council unanimously passed the appropriation to give the CRHA $150,000.

The money will be used to cover installation costs for internet access at all CRHA public housing sites. The contract with internet provider Ting will provide service to people who want it for $9.99 a month.

Council says it will be a 12-month installation process.

Second, costs could be going up for water and waste treatment in Charlottesville.

Councilors hosted a public hearing on Monday night on the proposed rate increases. According to the report, Charlottesville residents could see their utility bills rise by $4.67 per month, or an increase in just over 4 percent.

Council will revisit the discussion at its next meeting and vote on a final decision. If it passes, the new rates would take effect starting July 1.