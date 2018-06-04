Volunteers Sworn in as Graduates of Reserve Recruit Academy

Volunteers Sworn in as Graduates of Reserve Recruit AcademyPosted: Updated:
Eight recruits graduated on June 4
Volunteers Sworn in as Graduates of Reserve Recruit AcademyMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /