Charlottesville Police Investigating Robbery at Easy Mart

The suspect in the robbery

The robbery occurred at Easy Mart on Stewart Street

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

On Monday evening at approximately 7:41 p.m., the suspect entered the Easy Mart convenience store located at 507 Stewart Street, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot toward Meade Avenue.

The suspect is a tall white male, with light colored hair. His face was partially covered at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday, June 4, at a convenience store.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. at the Easy Mart along the 500 block of Stewart Street.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No additional information has been released.