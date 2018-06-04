Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Investigating Robbery at Easy Mart

Posted: Updated: Jun 04, 2018 09:59 PM
Edited by Emmy Freedman
The robbery occurred at Easy Mart on Stewart Street
The suspect in the robbery
The suspect is a tall white male
The incident occurred Monday night

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. 

On Monday evening at approximately 7:41 p.m., the suspect entered the Easy Mart convenience store located at 507 Stewart Street, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot toward Meade Avenue. 

The suspect is a tall white male, with light colored hair. His face was partially covered at the time of the robbery. 

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

