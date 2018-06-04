Quantcast

Monday's High School State Playoff Scores and Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Mahone scored the game-winning goal for AHS Brandon Mahone scored the game-winning goal for AHS
The Patriots will play either Briar Woods or Mountain View in the state semifinals The Patriots will play either Briar Woods or Mountain View in the state semifinals
Fizzy Gonzalez scored two goals for the Patriots Fizzy Gonzalez scored two goals for the Patriots
AHS is in the state semifinals for the third year in a row AHS is in the state semifinals for the third year in a row

BOYS SOCCER
Class 5 Quarterfinals
Albemarle 2, Wakefield 1

GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5 Quarterfinals
Albemarle 2, Potomac Falls 0