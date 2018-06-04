Monday's High School State Playoff Scores and Highlights

Monday's High School State Playoff Scores and HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Brandon Mahone scored the game-winning goal for AHS
The Patriots will play either Briar Woods or Mountain View in the state semifinals
Fizzy Gonzalez scored two goals for the Patriots
AHS is in the state semifinals for the third year in a row
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009.
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014.
