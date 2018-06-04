Immigration Panel Discusses Resources for Families in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville wants people to be aware of what resources are available for immigrant families in the area.

Building Goodness Foundation hosted an immigration panel at its headquarters on Monday, June 4.

It included an immigration attorney from Legal Aid Justice Center, representatives from the Charlottesville Area Immigrant Resource and Advocacy Coalition, and other professionals.

"It's a way to think more deeply about the ways that we live in common with others in our community, and to connect with people who might be different from us and haven't had our life experience, but are here and want to share in rich and mutually fulfilling lives with us,” says Seth Michelson, a panelist.

According to the American Immigration Council, one in every eight Virginia residents is an immigrant.

Right now, Building Goodness Foundation is working to raise awareness about its efforts in building secondary schools in Guatemala.