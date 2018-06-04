Stonewall Brigade Band to Play at Gypsy Hill Park Throughout Summer

The free concerts will be every Monday during the summer

The country's oldest, continuous community band played in the valley on Monday, June 4.

All summer long, the Stonewall Brigade Band will play on the bandstand at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

This is the band's 130th year at the park, but the band itself is 164 years old.

Each Monday you can expect to hear a military march, an overture, a Broadway show medley, and several other popular selections, including the national anthem.

The concert series kicked off on Monday, and it will run through the end of August.

Concerts start at 8 p.m., and each one is free for all.