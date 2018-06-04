Quantcast

Stonewall Brigade Band to Play at Gypsy Hill Park Throughout Summer

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The country's oldest, continuous community band played in the valley on Monday, June 4.

All summer long, the Stonewall Brigade Band will play on the bandstand at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

This is the band's 130th year at the park, but the band itself is 164 years old.

Each Monday you can expect to hear a military march, an overture, a Broadway show medley, and several other popular selections, including the national anthem.

The concert series kicked off on Monday, and it will run through the end of August.

Concerts start at 8 p.m., and each one is free for all.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

