Charlottesville Church Breaks Ground on New Home

The Point Church will have a permanent home on Pantops

After waiting for almost a decade, a church in Charlottesville will finally soon be breaking ground on its new home.

The Point Church has a congregation of more than 1,000 people.

It’s been in Albemarle County for nine years, and has been hosting services inside Monticello High School.

But soon the church will take up residence in its new worship building on Pantops. The church will be located behind the Giant grocery store at the corner of Rolkin and Hansen roads.

During the Architectural Review Board’s meeting on Monday, June 4, plans were discussed for entrances on the north and west sides of the church.

One of the pastors at the church says it’s time for the congregation to have a permanent home.

"The site is pretty complicated, so we will have a lot of site work to do and that can take anywhere from six months to eight months to even a year, and it depends on the weather a lot,” says Dave Herring of the Point Church. “I'm a pastor, so I've been learning a lot on how things go up and go vertical in Charlottesville."

In order to meet environmental standards, 90 trees must remain at the site during and after construction.

The pastor says the church's doors should officially open in its new location within the next two years.