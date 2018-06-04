Waynesboro Police Respond to Robbery at Cook Out

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

Waynesboro Police responded to a report of an armed robbery early this morning at the “Cook Out” restaurant located at 1432 W. Main Street.

Officers arrived at approximately 1:33 A.M. to find that the business, which was closed, had been robbed and the manager had been injured during the commission of the crime. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival and a search of the building and immediate area were unsuccessful in locating him.

Employees told police that they were cleaning up for the night when the suspect entered the store through the rear door which was momentarily unsecure due to a delivery that had just occurred. Once inside, the suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from one of the four employees there.

Once the manager was made aware of the situation he approached the suspect who subsequently struck him in the head with the weapon and demanded that he open the safe. The manager complied, but while the suspect was removing money from the safe, the manager attempted to disarm the perpetrator and was shot in the face during this struggle.

The Suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The manager, a 23 year old Staunton man, was transported by rescue squad to Augusta Health Emergency Department where he was treated and subsequently released.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, 5’11 – 6’2”, weighing approximately 200-230 lbs. He was wearing a bandanna which covered his face along with a baseball cap, possibly a gray hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017 or Detective Sue Vance at 540-942-6798.