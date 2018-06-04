Annie Schroeder
Albemarle County Makes Changes to its Polling Locations
The primary election is coming up on Tuesday, 12, and some Albemarle County voters will be making their decisions in new locations.Full Story
Study Shows Virginia Children have Dangerous Online Habits
According to a study conducted by CenturyLink, Virginia ranks third on the list of most dangerous states for children online.Full Story
UVA Professor Discusses Ways Facebook Impacts Democracy
Facebook can play a big part in our daily lives, but experts say it could also be affecting our democracy.Full Story
JMRL Looks to Public for Guidance on Future Plans
Central Virginia's public library system wants your feedback as it gets set to wrap up its current five-year plan.Full Story
