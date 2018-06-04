Annie Schroeder joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. Annie received a degree in media studies from Radford University.

Annie got her start in journalism during her time at Radford University. She was the executive producer for the university's student-run TV station Radford On Camera (ROC-TV). She was also a reporter and associate managing editor of Radford University's student newspaper The Tartan.

During her college career she also completed 2 internships with WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Annie was born and raised outside Washington, D.C. and is a die-hard Washington Capitals fan.

When not working you can find her walking on the Downtown Mall with her Corgi puppy, Penny.

Annie is excited to make Charlottesville her new home and to connect with viewers. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.