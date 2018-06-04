Sen. Hanger Visits Weyers Cave Area Farm

24th District Senator Emmett Hanger visited Weyers Cave to take part in Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week.

The senator created the effort two years ago to highlight initiatives taken across the commonwealth to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

June 4, Hanger toured Lucky Charm Farms. The farm has hundreds of trees acting as a waterway buffer, and 2.5 miles of fencing to keep cattle out of the river.

"What we're demonstrating here is the ability to be conservation minded, clean up our air and water here in the valley. At the same time we're growing our agriculture industry. So when you look at the Chesapeake Bay and when you look at the tributaries flowing into the bay you can see the progress we're making and I think everybody should be pleased with that,” said the senator.

This year, state legislators designated $35 million s to stay on track with efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay.