Rockingham County Conducting Post Flood Disaster Assessments

Rockingham County Conducting Post Flood Disaster AssessmentsPosted: Updated:
06/04/2018 Release from the Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue:
Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue is conducting post flooding disaster assessments within Rockingham County and are requesting specific information for any structural damage that may have occurred on your property.
If you have water or flood damage please contact us at 540-564-3175 and provide the following information:
- Name:
- Address:
- Damage Type:
- Insurance Type: (Homeowners, Renters, or Flood)
- Insurance Company: