Quantcast

Authorities ID Madison County Flood Victim

Posted: Updated:
Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team in Madison County (FILE IMAGE) Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team in Madison County (FILE IMAGE)
Rushing flood waters in Madison County (FILE IMAGE) Rushing flood waters in Madison County (FILE IMAGE)
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Madison County Sheriff's office has identified 43-year-old Tasha Hardy as the victim of last week's flash flooding.

Hardy died after being swept away by flood waters in Syria sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Search teams found her body Saturday, June 2.

Hardy was camping with another woman ahead of a music festival.

The sheriff's office says the two were crossing a stretch of water in a rugged terrain vehicle when Hardy went to step out and was washed away.

The other woman was stranded, but was rescued several hours later.