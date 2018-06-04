Authorities ID Madison County Flood Victim

Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team in Madison County (FILE IMAGE)
Rushing flood waters in Madison County (FILE IMAGE) MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Madison County Sheriff's office has identified 43-year-old Tasha Hardy as the victim of last week's flash flooding.
Hardy died after being swept away by flood waters in Syria sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.
Search teams found her body Saturday, June 2.
Hardy was camping with another woman ahead of a music festival.
The sheriff's office says the two were crossing a stretch of water in a rugged terrain vehicle when Hardy went to step out and was washed away.
The other woman was stranded, but was rescued several hours later.