Authorities ID Madison County Flood Victim

The Madison County Sheriff's office has identified 43-year-old Tasha Hardy as the victim of last week's flash flooding.

Hardy died after being swept away by flood waters in Syria sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Search teams found her body Saturday, June 2.

Hardy was camping with another woman ahead of a music festival.

The sheriff's office says the two were crossing a stretch of water in a rugged terrain vehicle when Hardy went to step out and was washed away.

The other woman was stranded, but was rescued several hours later.