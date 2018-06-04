Trial Dates Set for Men Charged in Connection to Woolen Mills Murder

Three men charged in connection to a gruesome murder in the Woolen Mills area are heading to trial.

Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya, Juan Carlos Argueta, Jose Luis Escobar-Umana, and Eduardo Zelaya had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara.

May 4, a grand jury upgraded those charges to first-degree murder, abduction, murder by mob, and criminal street gang participation.

June 4, a judge in Albemarle Circuit Court set trial dates for all of the suspects except Zelaya.

Argueta and Amaya appeared in-person, while Escobar-Umana was not transported to the courtroom for Monday’s motions hearing.

The judge granted a motion to nolle prosse the second-degree murder charge against Amaya, meaning the commonwealth is suspending its efforts to prosecute the defendant on that charge.

Rivera-Guevara's body was discovered in a creek on July 4, 2017. Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal organization formed in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

A four-day jury trial for Escobar-Umana is scheduled to start on August 20, while Amaya’s trial is set to get underway on August 24.

Argueta's jury trial will get underway September 4.

A trial date for Zelaya has not yet been set. He is due in court Wednesday, June 6.