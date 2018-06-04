Charlottesville Police Searching for Suspect in River Rd. Stabbing

Charlottesville police are searching for the person who stabbed a man Monday morning.

Officers could be seen near the intersection of Route 250 and River Road actively looking for a suspect around 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

According to authorities, an employee at the Autozone saw someone tampering with his car as he tried to open up the store. There was some confrontation, and he was stabbed in the stomach before the person ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say he’s doing OK.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

