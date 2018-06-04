Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Searching for Suspect in River Rd. Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Police investigating a stabbing along River Road in Charlottesville Police investigating a stabbing along River Road in Charlottesville
Police investigating a stabbing along River Road in Charlottesville Police investigating a stabbing along River Road in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police are searching for the person who stabbed a man Monday morning.

Officers could be seen near the intersection of Route 250 and River Road actively looking for a suspect around 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

According to authorities, an employee at the Autozone saw someone tampering with his car as he tried to open up the store. There was some confrontation, and he was stabbed in the stomach before the person ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say he’s doing OK.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.