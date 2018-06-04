UPDATE: AMBER ALERT 7 Month Old Emma Grace Kennedy Cancelled

Surveillance photo of suspect getting into car with Emma Grace Kennedy

Update: 06/05/2018 4:30 p.m. Release from the Danville Police Department:

Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been treated and released from Randolph Health in Asheboro, N.C. She is in the custody of her family.

Her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested and is being held in the Randolph County, N.C., Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. He is awaiting extradition to Danville. When he arrives in Danville, Danville Police will serve him with warrants for domestic assault and abduction.

Danville Police, working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, had established a call center in Danville. At 11:55 a.m. today, the center received an anonymous tip from a 9-1-1 call in North Carolina. The caller indicated that Carl Kennedy was at a residence in the 4000 block of Wells Lane in Randleman, N.C. A team including officers from the Danville Police Department, FBI, Randleman Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service converged on the house and arrested Kennedy without incident.

Emma Grace Kennedy was at the house when her father was arrested.

The 2007 Suzuki was located at the residence, still bearing a N.C. license with the tag number FAA-1873. The vehicle had been spray painted black.

Danville Police would like to thank its law enforcement partners and the public for their assistance in the arrest of Carl Ray Kennedy and the safe return of Emma Grace Kennedy.

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from the Kwik Mart located at 4912 Riverside Drive (Route 58) in Danville. The abduction occurred after Carl Ray Kennedy assaulted the victim’s mother.

UPDATE: 06/05/2018 Release from the Danville Police Department:

Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe, and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested.

Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service arrested Kennedy in Randleman, N.C. He is in custody in North Carolina.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The mother of the child has been notified.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Grace Kennedy, but it has since been canceled.

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from the Kwik Mart located at 4912 Riverside Drive (Route 58) in Danville.

The abduction occurred after Carl Ray Kennedy assaulted the victim’s mother.

8:15 p.m. Update: New License Plate Information:

Carl Ray Kennedy was possibly sighted in the area of Seven Springs, NC, around 6:30 p.m. and may possibly be headed to Oak Island, NC.

New license plate information, NC tag EKZ-5093 may be on the 2007 Gold Suzuki four door Forenza.

06/04/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the City of Danville, VA for a child abduction that occurred on June 3, 2018.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at the Kwik stop on Riverside Drive, Danville, VA on June 3, 2018 at 7:55 pm.

Abducted is Emma Grace Kennedy

White

Female

Blond hair

Blue eyes

7 Months Old

2 foot 2 inches tall

Weighing 18 lbs.

Last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Carl Ray Kennedy

White

Male

Gray hair

Green eyes

5 foot 8 inches

Weighing 170 lbs.

Last Seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt with gray shorts and black and white sketchers.

He has a Tattoo of a skull on his Left forearm. Tattoo of a Skull with bandanna over the mouth on right forearm. An eye tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Upper right arm pitbull with American bulldog written under it and a wizard on his left upper arm.

Last seen driving a gold, four-door Suzuki, with NC tag FAA-1873.

Additional information has been provided by the Danville Police Department to suggest that the gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza may have one of the following North Carolina license plates on it:

EKZ 5093

FAA 1873

Danville Police Department Media Release Update:

Here are additional photographs from last night's abduction of 7 month- old Emma Grace Kennedy. The images show more detail of the suspect vehicle and an image of the suspect with the child.

Please note the spare tire located on the back rear passenger side of the vehicle.

In a previous release today the Danville Police Department indicated the suspect vehicle was a Subaru. Investigators have obtained additional information the suspect vehicle is more likely a Suzuki. There are no tags assigned through DMV for this vehicle. If anyone sees this vehicle, or has any information on this vehicle, or the location of Kennedy or Emma Grace Kennedy please contact Danville Police or the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.