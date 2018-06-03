WAHS Baseball Prepares for VHSL State Quarterfinals

The Western Albemarle baseball team will be playing in the Class Three state quarterfinals this week.

The Warriors will travel to face Abingdon on Tuesday.

Western makes the three-hour trip to southwest Virginia by virtue of its 4-1 loss against Fluvanna in the regional championship game.

No matter the destination, the Warriors are happy to be making the trip.

Junior shortstop Wyatt Hull says, "Oh, it's everything. Keep it rolling. It's great for our seniors, great for our program, and great for our school. The key word is 'confidence.' We know that we can do it, we just got to keep playing."

Senior third baseman Chris McGahren adds, "Just appreciating the opportunity we have in the state tournament. It's been nine or ten years, probably more, since we've been there, and all it takes to win, like they say in poker, is a chip and a chair, and we've got that. We'll be ready to go, and we have a great opportunity next week."

The Warriors will play at Abingdon on Tuesday at six o'clock