Connor Burgess Wins 82nd Kenridge Invitational by Five Strokes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia Tech rising sophomore Connor Burgess won the 82nd Kenridge Invitational by five stokes on a rainy Sunday at Farmington Country Club.
Golfers only played nine holes in the final round due to the conditions.
Burgess entered the day with a four-shot lead at 8-under par, and he increased his total to 10-under with a 33 on Sunday.
Keith Decker, Hunter Wolcott, and Luke Zieman were tied for second at 4-under par after two rounds, but only Zieman (5-under) was able to hold on to his position.
The sophomore from Vanderbilt was 1-under par on Sunday, and his round of 34 was highlighted by an Eagle on the Par-5 seventh hole.
The six-time champion Decker finished at 1-under par for the tournament, while the first-round leader, Wolcott, shot a 42 on Sunday, and ended up tied for 26th at 3-over par.
Jeffery Long and James Mishoe IV tied for third place at 3-under par.
Kurtis Grant had the low round of the day with a 31, and he finished in a tie for 14th at Even par.
Past champions Decker (2001) and Will Collins (2011) hold the 54-hole scoring record in the Kenridge Invitational at 204.
Burgess did not get a chance to break that record, but his score of 165 does best the previous 45-hole mark of 176 set by Pete Wilson in 2007.
82nd Kenridge Invitational
45 Hole Total
1) Connor Burgess 132-33--165
2) Luke Zieman 136-34--170
T3) Jeffrey Long 138-34--172
T3) James Mishoe IV 137-35--172
T5) Brandon Berry 138-35--173
T5) Morgan Egloff 138-35--173
T5) Matt Liston 140-33--173
T5) Alex Sleeker 138-35--173
T9) Jacob Cook 137-37--174
T9) Keith Decker 136-38--174
T9) Allen Hamilton 139-35--174
T9) Jay Kirchdorfer 139-35--174
T9) Davis Lamb 139-35--174
T14) Kurtis Grant 144-31--175
T14) Ryan Muthiora 141-34--175
T14) Fitz Woodrow 140-35--175
T17) William Byrd 142-34--176
T17) Nick Wilkins 142-34--176
T17) Justin Young 138-38--176
T20) Six Players Tied --177
T26) Hunter Wolcott 136-42--178