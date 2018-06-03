Connor Burgess Wins 82nd Kenridge Invitational by Five Strokes

The Virginia Tech sophomore finished the tournament at 10 under par

Connor Burgess won the Kenridge Invitational by five strokes

Virginia Tech rising sophomore Connor Burgess won the 82nd Kenridge Invitational by five stokes on a rainy Sunday at Farmington Country Club.

Golfers only played nine holes in the final round due to the conditions.

Burgess entered the day with a four-shot lead at 8-under par, and he increased his total to 10-under with a 33 on Sunday.

Keith Decker, Hunter Wolcott, and Luke Zieman were tied for second at 4-under par after two rounds, but only Zieman (5-under) was able to hold on to his position.

The sophomore from Vanderbilt was 1-under par on Sunday, and his round of 34 was highlighted by an Eagle on the Par-5 seventh hole.

The six-time champion Decker finished at 1-under par for the tournament, while the first-round leader, Wolcott, shot a 42 on Sunday, and ended up tied for 26th at 3-over par.

Jeffery Long and James Mishoe IV tied for third place at 3-under par.

Kurtis Grant had the low round of the day with a 31, and he finished in a tie for 14th at Even par.

Past champions Decker (2001) and Will Collins (2011) hold the 54-hole scoring record in the Kenridge Invitational at 204.

Burgess did not get a chance to break that record, but his score of 165 does best the previous 45-hole mark of 176 set by Pete Wilson in 2007.

82nd Kenridge Invitational

45 Hole Total

1) Connor Burgess 132-33--165

2) Luke Zieman 136-34--170

T3) Jeffrey Long 138-34--172

T3) James Mishoe IV 137-35--172

T5) Brandon Berry 138-35--173

T5) Morgan Egloff 138-35--173

T5) Matt Liston 140-33--173

T5) Alex Sleeker 138-35--173

T9) Jacob Cook 137-37--174

T9) Keith Decker 136-38--174

T9) Allen Hamilton 139-35--174

T9) Jay Kirchdorfer 139-35--174

T9) Davis Lamb 139-35--174

T14) Kurtis Grant 144-31--175

T14) Ryan Muthiora 141-34--175

T14) Fitz Woodrow 140-35--175

T17) William Byrd 142-34--176

T17) Nick Wilkins 142-34--176

T17) Justin Young 138-38--176

T20) Six Players Tied --177

T26) Hunter Wolcott 136-42--178