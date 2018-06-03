Quantcast

Connor Burgess Wins 82nd Kenridge Invitational by Five Strokes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia Tech rising sophomore Connor Burgess won the 82nd Kenridge Invitational by five stokes on a rainy Sunday at Farmington Country Club.

Golfers only played nine holes in the final round due to the conditions.

Burgess entered the day with a four-shot lead at 8-under par, and he increased his total to 10-under with a 33 on Sunday.

Keith Decker, Hunter Wolcott, and Luke Zieman were tied for second at 4-under par after two rounds, but only Zieman (5-under) was able to hold on to his position.

The sophomore from Vanderbilt was 1-under par on Sunday, and his round of 34 was highlighted by an Eagle on the Par-5 seventh hole.

The six-time champion Decker finished at 1-under par for the tournament, while the first-round leader, Wolcott, shot a 42 on Sunday, and ended up tied for 26th at 3-over par.

Jeffery Long and James Mishoe IV tied for third place at 3-under par.

Kurtis Grant had the low round of the day with a 31, and he finished in a tie for 14th at Even par.

Past champions Decker (2001) and Will Collins (2011) hold the 54-hole scoring record in the Kenridge Invitational at 204.

Burgess did not get a chance to break that record, but his score of 165 does best the previous 45-hole mark of 176 set by Pete Wilson in 2007.

82nd Kenridge Invitational 
45 Hole Total

1) Connor Burgess   132-33--165
2) Luke Zieman      136-34--170
T3) Jeffrey Long    138-34--172
T3) James Mishoe IV 137-35--172
T5) Brandon Berry   138-35--173
T5) Morgan Egloff   138-35--173
T5) Matt Liston     140-33--173
T5) Alex Sleeker    138-35--173
T9) Jacob Cook      137-37--174
T9) Keith Decker    136-38--174
T9) Allen Hamilton  139-35--174
T9) Jay Kirchdorfer 139-35--174
T9) Davis Lamb      139-35--174
T14) Kurtis Grant   144-31--175
T14) Ryan Muthiora  141-34--175
T14) Fitz Woodrow   140-35--175
T17) William Byrd   142-34--176
T17) Nick Wilkins   142-34--176
T17) Justin Young   138-38--176
T20)  Six Players Tied       --177
T26) Hunter Wolcott 136-42--178