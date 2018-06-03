Charlottesville Parks Starting to Recover from Flooding

Charlottesville’s parks are slowly starting to recover from Wednesday night's torrential downpours.

Riverview Park and Azalea Park are no longer flooded, but the dog park and athletic fields at Azalea and the trail at Riverview remain closed.

The city is asking people to please obey these closures, as Parks & Recreation staff members are hoping to get in there to clean up the parks when sunny skies approach.

"We put up these notices about closures out of public safety, we ask the public to keep that in mind, allow our crews to get in there do the work they needs to be done. We all want to get them open as quickly as possible," said Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

The back nine holes at Meadow Creek Golf Course and the Pen Park River Trail are also closed.

Parks and Rec staff are hoping to get in to start the cleanup at all parks by Monday or Tuesday.