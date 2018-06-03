Mechanicsville Man Charged with Arson, Attempted Homicide

06/03/2018 Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:

On 06/03/2018, Cole Spencer Augustus Carter, age 26 of Mechanicsville, VA, was arrested in connection with a reported arson of an occupied dwelling that also occurred on 06/03/2013.

First responders were summoned to a dwelling house located in the 1200 block of Miles Jackson Road in the early morning hours of 06/03/2018 for a structure fire. Three people were in the dwelling and escaped unharmed. Fire crews arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze, although the dwelling was severely damaged.

Investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set. Further investigation identified Cole Spencer Augustus Carter as a suspect.

Carter is known to one of persons who lived in the dwelling.

Probable cause was developed and warrants were obtain against Carter for the following charges: one count of Arson in violation of 18.2-77, three counts of Attempted Homicide in violation of 18.2-26/18.2-32, one count of Violation of a Protective Order in violation of 18.2-60.4, and one count of Giving false Information to Law Enforcement in violation of 18.2-186.3.

Carter was located by Fluvanna County deputies later in the day on 06/03/2018 and taken into custody. Carter was held without bond and transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

As this is a pending case, no further information will be released at this time.